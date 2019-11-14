|
|
SAUCIER, MISS.- Elsie Darlene Gray, 75 of Saucier, Miss., passed away on Nov. 12, 2019.Elsie was born in Robinson, Ill., grew up in Crawfordsville, Ind., and was a long time resident of South Mississippi.She was a graduate of the LPN program at MGCCC in 1978.She was preceded in death by her parents Omer and Dottie Chapman; and her brother Richard Chapman.She is survived by her husband, Charles Gray; sister, Rita Grimes; brother, Roger Chapman and his wife Debbie; son, Charles “Chuck” Gray and his wife Erie; daughters, Angela Gray, Cheryl Minchew and her husband Everette; and step-daughter, Sharon Gray; as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She retired in 2007 from Biloxi Regional Medical Center after many years serving as an LPN. She became a member of Saucier United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women’s group and the local food pantry.Mrs. Gray was a bright, outgoing woman who never met a stranger she couldn’t talk to, befriending everyone she met. She was “Mom” and “Grandma” to many of her children’s friends.The visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Saucier United Methodist Church, 24135 Church Ave., Saucier, Miss., 39574. The Funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, also at Saucier United Methodist Church. Private burial will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Biloxi National Cemetery.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, Miss., 39503, is serving the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elsie-darlene-gray
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 15, 2019