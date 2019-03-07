|
|
Emanuel David Joshua Oates BALTIMORE, MD.- Emanuel David Joshua Oates, 24, formerly of Kingston died suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Northwest Hospital Center in Baltimore. Born March 24, 1994 in the Bronx, he is the son of Randolph Wayne Oates and Syretha Renee Buck. Surviving in addition to his parents are his siblings: Nyeisha Buck, Ariel Oates, Loreal Oates, Shamaiah Manriquez-Oates, Jamarll Oates, Joshua Oates, and Ajah Oates. A host of cousins, uncles, and aunts also survive. Emanuel was a very loving and kind young man, he loved sports, music, working on computers, and video games. Manny, loved helping people. Manny, lived in Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., and most importantly, his place of rest, Kingston, N.Y. Many was truly loved by many here in Kingston. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will received at the New Progressive Baptist Church, 8 Hone Street Kingston from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to be held at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2019