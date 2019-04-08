|
Emelie M. Gray WOODSTOCK- Emelie M. Gray, 84, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence. Born Jan. 5, 1934 in Norwalk, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Marcelle Mulot Holumzer and was a lifelong resident of the Town of Woodstock. She was a secretary at the Coxsackie Correctional facility before her retirement. She enjoyed golf and bowling and her family was her pride and joy. Surviving are her daughters, Karen Shultis and her husband Jeff of Bearsville, and Alice Rice and her husband Justus of West Hurley; three grandchildren, Jason Shultis and his wife Jessica, and Elizabeth and Stephanie Rice; a step-granddaughter, Tammy McGuire and her husband Brett. Also surviving are two step great-grandchildren and a new one is on the way. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Zena Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 9, 2019