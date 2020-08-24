KINGSTON- Emerson “Tuki” DuBois, 72, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. He was born Aug. 18, 1948 in Kingston, N.Y. He attended Kingston High School and later in life received his Associates Degree from Ulster County Community College and graduated Summa Cum Laude from SUNY New Paltz with his Masters Degree in Elementary Education and Special Education. For many years he owned and operated Tuki's TV repair. He was a member of the Mendelssohn Club and the Reformed Church of the Comforter in Kingston where he served on the Consistory and was a Sunday School Teacher. In his younger years, Tuki was a Golden Gloves Boxer and was a body builder, participating in numerous competitions in the area. He is part Native American and participated in Native American ceremonies locally and in South Dakota. Tuki was a published poet, he enjoyed wood carving, loved reading to his grandchildren, and was an avid hiker in the Shawangunks. He is survived by his wife, Diana DuBois of Kingston; his son, Emerson E. DuBois, IV, and his wife Michele of Greenwich, N.Y.; his stepchildren, Jessica R. Davis and her husband Ryan of Kingston, Ashley Nicolato and her husband David of North Carolina, and Collin Haines and his wife Courtney of Oregon; 11 grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, etc. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Tuki’s name may be made to Reformed Church of the Comforter Memorial Fund, 26 Wynkoop Place, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Emerson can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/emerson-dubois