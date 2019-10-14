|
PHOENICIA- Emilie "Amy" Wright, 95, of Phoenicia died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons Rehabilitation Center in Lake Katrine, N.Y. She was born July 9, 1924 in Staten Island; daughter of the late George and Paula Sorensen Nielsen. Amy worked many years at the Army/Airforce Exchange at Ft. Washington on Staten Island. An area resident since 1973, she had been an Ulster County Elections Poll worker for 36 years. Additionally, she had been an active member of the Shandaken Senior Citizens for 34 years, and had been a cashier at Onteora Central Schools. Amy was a people person, who was always looking to be part of the solution. She enjoyed 16 years as librarian at the Phoenicia Library on Main Street, and she was an Assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Shandaken. Amy was good with numbers, and had worked with Doris Bartlett at Mountain Business Services. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star, and she enjoyed some travel, and the senior trips to Saratoga via Tonche Transit.Amy was predeceased by her husband Edwin on Jan. 19, 2006.Surviving are her son, George (Elena) Wright of Leland, N.C.; grandchildren: George (Monica) Wright and Eric (Amelia) Wright both of Staten Island, Richard (Eileen) Cenatiempo, and Jill (Erick) Richardson; and great-grandchildren: Dorian, Scarlett, Edwin, Charles, Oliver, Joseph, Nicholas, Alexander, and Elena Kate.A Service to Celebrate the Life of Amy will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Friends will be received at the Gormley Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m. Amy had requested that any memorial contributions be directed to the Phoenicia Library. You may share a special memory with the family on Amy's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/emilie-wright
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 15, 2019