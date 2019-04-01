|
|
Emily Bush STONE RIDGE- Emily Bush, 91, of Stone Ridge, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston. She was born in Kingston Nov. 6, 1927; a daughter of the late John and Jenny Chrispell Irving. Emily drove a school bus for many years for several area bus companies and retired after her employment with Rondout Valley Central. She also assisted as bookkeeper with her family business Bush Trucking and Excavating in Stone Ridge. Her husband of 62 years, Wayne A. Bush, Sr., died Nov. 16, 2016. She is survived by a son Wayne A. Bush, Jr., and his wife Donna of Accord; a sister, Elizabeth Kruger of Rhinebeck; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Molly Wells; and two brothers, John and Martin Irving. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will be in the High Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Kripplebush Fire Dept. of to the Marbletown First Aid Unit. (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 2, 2019