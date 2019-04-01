Home

POWERED BY

Services
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32 PO Box 481
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Bush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Bush Obituary
Emily Bush STONE RIDGE- Emily Bush, 91, of Stone Ridge, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston. She was born in Kingston Nov. 6, 1927; a daughter of the late John and Jenny Chrispell Irving. Emily drove a school bus for many years for several area bus companies and retired after her employment with Rondout Valley Central. She also assisted as bookkeeper with her family business Bush Trucking and Excavating in Stone Ridge. Her husband of 62 years, Wayne A. Bush, Sr., died Nov. 16, 2016. She is survived by a son Wayne A. Bush, Jr., and his wife Donna of Accord; a sister, Elizabeth Kruger of Rhinebeck; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Molly Wells; and two brothers, John and Martin Irving. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will be in the High Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Kripplebush Fire Dept. of to the Marbletown First Aid Unit. (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now