SAUGERTIES- Emily N. Tracy, 81, of Kalina Dr., Saugerties passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Goshen, N.Y. on Aug. 17, 1938 to the late Reverend Vernon O. Nagel and Harriet (Ashley) Nagel. She studied at SUNY Plattsburgh and Central college of Iowa, after which she worked as an English and history teacher in Troy, N.Y., New Mexico, and Texas. She married the late Neale L. Tracy on Dec. 22, 1959. They were married for almost 60 years when he passed away on Sept. 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her daughters, Lynn Ann and Joy Marie, and her sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Theodore King of Athens. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (André) Doelman of Maassluis, The Netherlands and Sylvia Tracy of Saugerties; grandsons Elias Doelman of Paris, France and Joshua Doelman of Maassluis, The Netherlands; her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Reverend Virginia Nagel, her brother- and sister-in-law Lane & Athena Tracy; twelve nieces and nephews, sixteen grandnieces and nephews, and 2 great grand neices. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, her love of music, and the blankets she lovingly crocheted for friends and family like a warm hug. Due to the current travel restrictions, calling hours will not be held. A graveside service will be led by Pastor Joel Holcomb on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 12 Noon at Berlin Community Cemetery. When the travel restrictions have been lifted a memorial will be held, at which time those who wish to do so may help plant blueberry bushes in her honor at the Tracy Camp on Dyken Pond. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Emily's tribuite wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/emily-n-tracy