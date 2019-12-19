|
|
CHICHESTER- Emily Osborne, 89, of Rt. 214 died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston.A native and life long resident of Chichester she was born on the family homestead. Emily was a hard worker her entire life. She had a big heart, and was willing to help anyone in need. Her children shared, that she was a 'spirited' woman who ruled with an iron hand in a velvet glove! She was actively employed in food service, which included: Elmer's Diner, Richard's Plank Road Kitchen, Sweet Sue's, and decades at Al's Restaurant, where her husband Doug served as bartender. Emily was a skilled waitress, efficient prep cook, wonderful chef, and had a Catskill Mountain sized reputation for her baking skills. Her baked goods always generated large donations for the Boy Scout fundraisers. Emily could be seen daily on Rt. 214 riding her bike to town. Surviving are her sons: Douglas (Debbie) of Colorado, Dean (Terri) of Saugerties, and Franklin (fiance Charlotte) of Saugerties, and four grandchildren: Kelly, Kelsey, Michael, and Christopher. A service to celebrate the life of Emily will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Friends will be received prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial in the family plot at the Shandaken Rural Cemetery. You may share a special memory on Emily's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/emily-osbourne
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 20, 2019