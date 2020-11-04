PLEASANT VALLEY- Emma Christine Levine, age 15, passed away peacefully after a four year pediatric cancer journey, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A resident of Pleasant Valley, she was born Sept. 4, 2005 to her parents Jennifer Huber and Kevin Levine who cherished her dearly. Emma was a sophomore at Arlington High School. Emma is survived by her mother and step-father, Jennifer and Vaughn Huber; her father and step-mother Kevin and Megan Levine; her step siblings, Nicholas Huber and Sophia Zietz; her half brothers, Blake Levine and William Huber; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Diane Rainey; her paternal grandparents, George and Janis Levine; Aunt and Uncle Christine and Bryan Giudice, uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Jeneane Rainey, Uncle David Levine; cousins Alexandra Rainey, Bryan Giudice, Amanada Rainey, Caitlin Giudice, Jack Rainey, Jackson Levine and Olivia Levine; as well as the family of her step parents great grandfather William Doxsey, step grandparents Patricia Doxsey and Buddy Rogers, step grandparents, Stacy Ackert, Joseph and Goldie Zietz; and her beloved dogs Hannah and Otis. Emma had a contagious smile that brought love and light into every room she entered. Her spunky, kind, hilarious, yet fierce personality left an immediate indelible impression on every person she encountered. Affectionately labeled as “the mayor” of her school community, hospital communities both at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Emma was truly a beautiful old soul. She had an authentic nature that could turn a room full of strangers into friends within a matter of minutes. Emma exuberated friendliness and kindness in all aspects of her life which afforded her numerous once in a lifetime experiences with her favorite hockey team, the New York Rangers. Emma enjoyed playing with her younger siblings, chatting with her best friend Amanda, all things pink and glittery, making art, writing poetry, perfecting her fashion and make-up looks, and dancing to Tik Tok videos. Her courageous medical journey provided oncologists with a wealth of information to actively pursue a cure for pediatric cancer with targeted therapies. The legacy of “Warrior Princess Emma” lives on in knowing that her path will undoubtedly help other children in the future. Due to COVID restrictions and the limited number of people allowed there will be a walk through visitation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603. Funeral Services will be private for immediate family at St. James Episcopal Church Goshen, N.Y. Burial will also be private and at the convenience of the family. The family asks that Memorial Donations be made in Emma's name to Sparrow's Nest 946 NY-376 #7 Wappingers, N.Y., 12590 or to Gardens of Dreams Foundation, 2 Pennsylvania Plaza #14, New York, N.Y., 10121. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
