|
|
Emmy (Tootsie) Kruppa KINGSTON -Emmy (Tootsie) Kruppa, 86, passed peacefully at her residence on March 21st, 2019. She was born on Nov. 29th, 1932 in New York City, and was the daughter of the late John Geza Kruppa and Emmy Boss Kruppa. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in NYC, then moved to Woodstock, N.Y. with her family. She taught art at St. Catherine Laboure School in Lake Katrine. She worked many years at Wonderly’s and Style Fabrics in Kingston till her retirement. In the early 70’s she went back with her father to Hungary to see his homeland after 50 years. She loved music, art, baking and her friends. She is survived by her nephews and their wives: Thomas and Anita Kruppa of Spring Lake, N.C., Gary and Clair Kruppa of North Collins, N.Y., and John and Vivian Kruppa of Accord, N.Y. She is also survived by many great- nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Janet Palin and her brother John Kruppa, Jr. The family wishes to thank all her close friends at 7 Greens and Hospice of the Hudson Valley for their love and care of the Emmy and her family. Entrusted to the care of the A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Hurley Cemetery. The family suggests donations to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 www.hvhospice.org A tribute for Emmy can be found at www.Carrfh.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for the family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019