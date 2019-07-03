|
|
Enrique “Ike” Amansec Garrido, Jr. RHINEBECK- Enrique “Ike” Amansec Garrido, Jr. passed away on June 30, 2019, at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Enrique “Eric”; his stepsons, Michael and Charlie Groeters; and five stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen. Respects can be paid during his funeral at Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 5, 2019