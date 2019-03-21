|
Eric “Butch” Blackwell ANTHEM, ARIZ.- Eric “Butch” Blackwell of Anthem, Ariz., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born Sept. 5, 1938 in Kingston, the son of the late O’Leary and Mary Hulsair Blackwell. Butch was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1956, and served 8 Years in the N.Y. Army Reserve National Guard, 156th Artillery. He was the husband of Patricia Crispell Blackwell, they wed on April 5, 1959. Eric was a Repair Technician before retiring after 38 years of working for the New York Telephone Company (Verizon). Butch was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Redeemer for many years. He had been a baseball and softball player in the Kingston City Leagues and was a coach in the Kingston American Little League. Eric was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, and was an honorary member of the Marbletown Sportsman’s Club. He was also a big New York Yankees fan, attending games with friends and family regularly. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his son, David E. Blackwell and daughter-in-law Tina Peterson of Narragansett, R.I.; son, Mark E. Blackwell and daughter-in-law Richelle Blackwell of Desert Hills, Ariz.; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Tyler, Zackery and Mary Blackwell; sister, Leta Cable and brother-in-law Stanley Cable of Lake Katrine, N.Y.; sister, Lois Bigando; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Bigando of Kingston, N.Y. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 W. Rose Garden Lane, Glendale, Ariz., 85308. Inurnment taking place in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y., with military honors is to be determined at a later date.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 23, 2019