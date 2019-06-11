|
Eric E. Ekstrom CEMENTON- Eric E. Ekstrom, age 61 years, of Cementon, N.Y., died suddenly at home on June 10, 2019 due to health- related issues. Eric was born on Oct. 3, 1957, in Norfolk, Va., and is the son of the late Frederick “Fritz” and Doris (McRoberts) Ekstrom. Eric was a graduate of The Saugerties High School, Class of 1975. After his graduation, Eric spent over ten years in Minnesota. He returned to Saugerties, N.Y., where he became a Pressman for KTB, Treasure Chest, Vertis and The Catskill Daily Mail. Eric did woodworking and furniture refinishing for his family and friends. Eric is survived by his partner of 30 years, Anne Welch of Cementon; sons, Michael Matthews of Minnesota, Ethan Ekstrom and Nolan Ekstrom of Cementon; two sisters, Barbara (John) McCann of South Carolina, Carol (Harry) VanWagener of North Carolina; two brothers, Andy (Barbara) Ekstrom of Minnesota, and Gary (Holly) Ekstrom of Minnesota; and two grandsons, Ty and Lance Matthews of Minnesota. Memorial services will be held at a later date, and will be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing, in his name. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross St. Cairo, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.richardsfu neralhomeinc.net.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019