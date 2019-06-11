Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards Funeral Home/Mid-Hudson Valley Inc
29 Bross St
Cairo, NY 12413
(518) 622-9503
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Ekstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric E. Ekstrom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eric E. Ekstrom Obituary
Eric E. Ekstrom CEMENTON- Eric E. Ekstrom, age 61 years, of Cementon, N.Y., died suddenly at home on June 10, 2019 due to health- related issues. Eric was born on Oct. 3, 1957, in Norfolk, Va., and is the son of the late Frederick “Fritz” and Doris (McRoberts) Ekstrom. Eric was a graduate of The Saugerties High School, Class of 1975. After his graduation, Eric spent over ten years in Minnesota. He returned to Saugerties, N.Y., where he became a Pressman for KTB, Treasure Chest, Vertis and The Catskill Daily Mail. Eric did woodworking and furniture refinishing for his family and friends. Eric is survived by his partner of 30 years, Anne Welch of Cementon; sons, Michael Matthews of Minnesota, Ethan Ekstrom and Nolan Ekstrom of Cementon; two sisters, Barbara (John) McCann of South Carolina, Carol (Harry) VanWagener of North Carolina; two brothers, Andy (Barbara) Ekstrom of Minnesota, and Gary (Holly) Ekstrom of Minnesota; and two grandsons, Ty and Lance Matthews of Minnesota. Memorial services will be held at a later date, and will be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing, in his name. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross St. Cairo, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.richardsfu neralhomeinc.net.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now