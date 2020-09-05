KERHONKSON-Eric Scott Grassi, 28, of Kerhonkson was taken too soon, doing the thing he loved most, riding his motorcycle, on Sept. 3, 2020. Born Aug. 20, 1992 he is a proud graduate of Rondout Valley High School and BOCES mops rogram class of 2011 and Ohio Tech college PSI (Power Sport Institute) class of 2012. Eric always knew what he wanted to do in life. He was passionate from a very young age about motorcycle and motocross. Not only was he extremely talented in his field but he was also in love with his trade and it showed in everything he did. Eric had a passion for life and lived life to the fullest. He was a warm and loving young man and a fiercely loyal friend who would drop everything to go help anyone who called. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his cats. He enjoyed snowboarding, but most of all he loved working on and riding his motorcycles. Eric is survived by his parents Jimi and Lisa Grassi, his brother Troy Grassi, his sisters Samantha Grassi and Lakaylee Grassi and his grandparents Joe and Judy Turco along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Eric is predeceased by his grandparents Carl and Marilyn Grassi. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Facemasks will be required and social distancing may limit the funeral home capacity. Private services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday with Rev. Arlene Dawber officiating. Cremation will be at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston. www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
