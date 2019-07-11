|
Erich M. Wilkens ONEONTA- Erich M. Wilkens, 76, of St. James Place died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side. He was born Oct. 17, 1942 in Oceanside, Long Island; son of the late John and Ilse Sperling Wilkens. Erich was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp having been awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Rifle Marksman Badge. His service to his country continued with his membership with the Phoenicia American Legion Post #950. Erich was an independent rural route carrier in the Shandaken and Westkill area for approximately 30 years. He has helped so many folks, in so many different ways. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and many vacation travels with his wife. He loved spending quality time with his family and friends. He served his community as a past member of the Pine Hill Fire Department, and as a Little League coach of the Indians for the Town of Shandaken. Erich especially enjoyed the times that he spent dancing with his wife Millie to oldies and country music. Many a day, he could be found tinkering at his workbench to repair something that needed attention. Surviving are his wife, Millie; daughter, Stacie (Dan) Mark of W. Oneonta; two grandchildren: Duane and Keaton; and two great-grandchildren, Xavier and Luna Rae. A brother, Martin Wilkens of Laurens, and sister, Charlotte Parsons of Oneonta, also survive. He was predeceased by his son Erich Jr. in 2017. A Service to Celebrate the Life of Erich will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Military Honors will be performed by the Phoenicia American Legion Post #950 on Main Street at the Gormley Funeral Home. Friends will be received on Sunday prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery Saratoga Springs. You may share a special memory with the family on Erich’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 12, 2019