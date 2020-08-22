1/
Erika Short
1942 - 2020
CATSKILL- Erika Short formerly of Kingston died at The Pines at Catskill on Tuesday, Aug. 18,2020. Born in Germany on Aug. 25, 1942; a daughter of the late Emil and Maria (Hiller) Weber. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Benedictine Hospital Kingston, N.Y., in the labor and delivery division for 22 years and retired after 36 years in 2000. She enjoyed bowling, was a past member of Kingston Maennerchor and Damenchor, Bingo on Tuesday nights, and loved gardening and cooking, especially Sunday dinners. Erika is survived by daughters, Kim Shaw, Barbara Short, Kathy Meistrich, Lisa SanMarten; grandsons, Ryan Moser, Dylan Meistrich, Shane Meistrich, Kevin Lunn, Jr., Joseph Durhaml two sisters, Alida Thompson and Mary Watson; one brother, Walter Weber. Several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive. Her husband, Otto Short; daughter, Cynthia Shaw; sister, Ulla Shuman; and granddaughter, Tiffany Shaw, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday 4 to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private in Montrepose cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/erika-short

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
