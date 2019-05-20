|
|
Erna Rimmi ULSTER PARK- Erna Rimmi, 102, a former resident of Ulster Park died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Woodland Pond in New Paltz. She was born in Hamburg, Germany, Sept. 17, 1916 to Albert and Anna Wachtel. Erna came to New York in 1955 to visit her mother and remained here. In 1960 she became a naturalized citizen of the United States and worked in the NYC area. In 1961 she married Evert Rimmi, who died Dec. 10, 2007. They lived in a home that Evert built for them in Ulster Park. Erna made many friends throughout the years and was a member of the Esopus Senior Citizens. She enjoyed many of the day trips with the seniors. She was the last surviving sibling having had three brothers and three sisters. Erna is survived by nieces, Lynn Lyford and her husband Richard of Massachusetts, Phyllis Cherney and her husband Don of N.Y.C., Betty Calvert of New Mexico, Karina Wachtel of California, Anita Van Slambrouck and her husband Richard of Poughkeepsie and Harriet Murphy of Kingston. Erna’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Woodland Pond for taking such excellent care of her. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 4 p.m. following visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service. Cremation will take place privately and inurnment will take place at a later date in Rosendale Plains Cemetery. The family suggest memorial donations to Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 910, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. (www.GJMoylan FuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019