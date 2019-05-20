Home

POWERED BY

Services
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32 PO Box 481
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Erna Rimmi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erna Rimmi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erna Rimmi Obituary
Erna Rimmi ULSTER PARK- Erna Rimmi, 102, a former resident of Ulster Park died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Woodland Pond in New Paltz. She was born in Hamburg, Germany, Sept. 17, 1916 to Albert and Anna Wachtel. Erna came to New York in 1955 to visit her mother and remained here. In 1960 she became a naturalized citizen of the United States and worked in the NYC area. In 1961 she married Evert Rimmi, who died Dec. 10, 2007. They lived in a home that Evert built for them in Ulster Park. Erna made many friends throughout the years and was a member of the Esopus Senior Citizens. She enjoyed many of the day trips with the seniors. She was the last surviving sibling having had three brothers and three sisters. Erna is survived by nieces, Lynn Lyford and her husband Richard of Massachusetts, Phyllis Cherney and her husband Don of N.Y.C., Betty Calvert of New Mexico, Karina Wachtel of California, Anita Van Slambrouck and her husband Richard of Poughkeepsie and Harriet Murphy of Kingston. Erna’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Woodland Pond for taking such excellent care of her. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 4 p.m. following visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service. Cremation will take place privately and inurnment will take place at a later date in Rosendale Plains Cemetery. The family suggest memorial donations to Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 910, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. (www.GJMoylan FuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now