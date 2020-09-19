KINGSTON- Ernest G. Houghtaling, 75, of Kingston died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born Feb. 20, 1945 in Kingston; he was a son of the late Raymond Sr. and Margaret (Otis) Houghtaling. Ernest was employed by the City of Kingston Department of Public Works as a foreman. In 1970, he started volunteering at Cordts Hose in the City of Kingston where he served as a Lieutenant and was a member of the Exempt Fireman's Association. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 970. Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Kathryn E. Houghtaling; his children, Linda A. Houghtaling-Mottsey, and Jill Barber; his grandchildren, Andrew M. Mottsey, Amber P. Heck and her husband Michael; his brothers, Arthur, Nelson, Harold, Vincent, and Elting "Ike" Houghtaling; his great-grandchildren, Hailey, Susie and Raidn. Also surviving; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who knew him as Lollipop man. His brother, Raymond "Junie" Houghtaling, Jr., also died previously. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Hudson Valley and Ernest's nurse Debbie and his aide Shawn for their care and compassion. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Wednesday 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place 10:30 at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernest-g-houghtaling