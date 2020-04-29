|
GLASCO- Ernest P. “Ernie” Bonelli, Jr., 49, of Glasco Tpk. died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. Born March 1, 1971 in Kingston; he is the son of Ernest Bonelli, Sr., and the late Brenda Bonelli. A graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1989 he was employed as a Supervisor at Arconic in Kingston. Ernie was artistic and enjoyed acting. He used those talents for over 29 years at the Headless Horseman. He was also proud of the fact he was used several times as a “extra” in motion pictures. Surviving besides his father of Glasco; his fiance, Stephanie Winecoff; two brothers, Anthony and his wife Jennifer Bonelli of Kerhonkson and Jason and his wife Melissa Bonelli of Glasco; a sister, Christina and her husband Robert Steeger of Georgia; his stepchildren: Aidan, Brady, Olivia, Chadman, and Dylan Winecoff; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In the interest of public safety and the mandates of the Governor of NYS his visitation and funeral service will be held private with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Ernie’s Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernest-p-bonelli-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 30, 2020