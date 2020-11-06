1/1
Ernest P. Bonelli Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLASCO- Ernest P. “Ernie” Bonelli, Sr., 74, of Simmons St., died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Born Oct. 31, 1946 in Glasco he was the son of the late John and Mildred Lane Bonelli. A lifetime area resident he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed for over 30 years as a grocery manager in Shop Rite in Kingston. An avid NY Yankee fan, he was a member of the Kingston Umpires Baseball Association and was assigned many Saugerties Dutchman games during his career. He managed the Marquette Cement team in the Saugerties Babe Ruth League for several years. He and his late wife bowled together in the Hoe Bowl on the Hill Friday nite party bowlers league. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Brenda, in 2016, survivors include a daughter, Christina (Robert) Steeger of Georgia; two sons: Anthony (Jennifer) Bonelli of Kerhonkson and Jason (Melissa) Bonelli of Glasco; two brothers: Nicholas (Diane) Bonelli of Port Ewen and William (Ruth) Bonelli of Florida; a sister, Rebecca (Ken) Rosier of West Hurley; and a sister-in-law: Arlene Bonelli of Glasco. Six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his son, Ernie Jr., two brothers, John and Robert Bonelli; and a sister, Christina Bonelli. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10 .m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Face coverings and social distancing as mandated by NYS to be observed. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties with military honors. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Ernie’s Tribute wall www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernest-p-bonelli-sr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Snow RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved