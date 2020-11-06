GLASCO- Ernest P. “Ernie” Bonelli, Sr., 74, of Simmons St., died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Born Oct. 31, 1946 in Glasco he was the son of the late John and Mildred Lane Bonelli. A lifetime area resident he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed for over 30 years as a grocery manager in Shop Rite in Kingston. An avid NY Yankee fan, he was a member of the Kingston Umpires Baseball Association and was assigned many Saugerties Dutchman games during his career. He managed the Marquette Cement team in the Saugerties Babe Ruth League for several years. He and his late wife bowled together in the Hoe Bowl on the Hill Friday nite party bowlers league. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Brenda, in 2016, survivors include a daughter, Christina (Robert) Steeger of Georgia; two sons: Anthony (Jennifer) Bonelli of Kerhonkson and Jason (Melissa) Bonelli of Glasco; two brothers: Nicholas (Diane) Bonelli of Port Ewen and William (Ruth) Bonelli of Florida; a sister, Rebecca (Ken) Rosier of West Hurley; and a sister-in-law: Arlene Bonelli of Glasco. Six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his son, Ernie Jr., two brothers, John and Robert Bonelli; and a sister, Christina Bonelli. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10 .m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Face coverings and social distancing as mandated by NYS to be observed. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties with military honors. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Ernie’s Tribute wall www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernest-p-bonelli-sr