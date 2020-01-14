Home

Ernest William Gamble


1943 - 2020
GERMANTOWN- Ernest William Gamble, 76, formerly of Germantown, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Mr. Gamble was born, Dec. 28, 1943, in Watertown, N.Y., and was the son of the late, Herschel and Betty Gamble.Ernie graduated from Copenhagen Central School and went to college in New Paltz, N.Y. He taught Earth Science at Red Hook Central School for 32 years and retired in 2000.He was a member of the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club for many years and loved sailing. He also enjoyed golfing, camping, hunting, and traveling.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Cushing Gamble; son, Craig Gamble of Tilton, N.H.; daughter, Cara Gamble of Rockingham, Va.; four grandchildren, Teagan Gamble Corriea, Caiden Gamble, Skylar Gamble Pagano, and Nathaniel McCagg; two brothers, Harvey Gamble and Clair Gamble (Joan); and two sisters, Colleen Beckard (Andrew) and Debra Gamble.There will be no calling hours, but donations are welcomed to be made to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400 Chapter, McLean, Va., 22102.Condolences may be shared at kygers.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernest-william-gamble
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 15, 2020
