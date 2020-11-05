1/1
Ernest Worden Jr.
1961 - 2020
Lomontville - Ernest A. Worden, Jr.,59, of Lomontville died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born in Kingston on June 3, 1961; a son of Elsie May Worden and the late Ernest A. Worden Sr. and was a lifelong area resident. Ernest was employed as a baker in the Bronx for many years and also worked locally in the city of Kingston. He was a life member of the Lomontville Fire Department and had once served as Assistant Chief. Ernest enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a NASCAR fan especially of Dale Earnhardt. He also was Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed going to the casino. In addition to his mother of Lomontville, he is survived by six sisters, Bonnie North (Cliff) of Kingston, Verna Towne (Harold) of Naponoch, Valerie Poleshuck (Kenneth) of New Paltz, Sharon Worden Horn (Erich) of Lomontville, Laura Worden Fletcher (Tom) of Kingston and Lisa Worden of West Hurley. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and his canine friends, Trixi and Oreo. Ernest's family extends special thanks to NYSP Investigator Jen Johnson who Ernie considered his best friend. And also special thanks to Sgt. Tom Farrell and the NYSP Troop F in Kingston. A service to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. Cremation will be held privately. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernest-worden-jr

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
