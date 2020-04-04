|
|
RED HOOK- Estelle M. Butler, 105, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Staatsburg, N.Y. Born on Sept. 11, 1914, in Maspeth, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne (Kukas) Palkowski. Estelle married Arnold J. Butler and he predeceased her on Jan 5, 2002. In addition to raising her family, Estelle worked as a real estate broker for Apple Valley Real Estate in Red Hook, N.Y., and became a private broker working out of her home in 1971. Always active, she was a longtime member of St. John’s Reformed Church in Upper Red Hook, past President of the local AARP, she was a member of the Red Hook VFW Post 7765 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hook Seniors, a member of the Polish Club of Poughkeepsie, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She is survived by her daughter, Eloise Crabtree and her husband Bob of Clinton Corners, N.Y.; her son, A. Lee Butler of Fort Meyers, Fla.; a sister, Helene Keys of Mays Landing, N.J.; her granddaughter, Kimberly Sebastian of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; her stepgrandchildren, Donald Crabtree of Port Ewen, N.Y., David Crabtree of Wappinger’s, N.Y., and Kathleen Kalcevic of Johnstown, Pa.; along with extended family and friends. Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook, N.Y., will be private. Memorial services will be announced. Memorial donations may be made in Estelle’s memory to St. John's Reformed Church, 126 Old Post Rd., North, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/estelle-m-butler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020