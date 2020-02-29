Home

ULSTER PARK- Estellia VanBuren, 86, of Ulster Ave. died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Golden Hill Health Related Facility. Born May 3, 1933 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Laura Winnie. She was predeceased by her siblings, Beatrice Kolowski, Florence Vedder, Evelyn Palen, Elmer, Ransom, Melvin, Herbert, and Eleanor Winnie. Survivors include a son, Joseph Ross; a caring nephew, Emmett Vedder; a brother, Hyland Winnie; two sisters, Olive Schman and Maude Longabardi; and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John an d Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 10 to 11 a.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/estellia-vanburen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020
