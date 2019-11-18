|
CAIRO, N.Y.- Esther Lou Wengenroth of Cairo and New York City passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019 at her home in Acra with her husband and children at her side after a brief illness. The cause of death was leukemia.She was born in 1929 in Upper Darby, Pa., to George and Anne Weiford, the youngest of five children. Raised in Morristown, N.J., she was active in woman's athletics during high school. She attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, where she continued her athletic activities earning an all state record in swimming. She was elected to the Senior Woman's Honorary and was awarded a B.F.A. degree in Visual Arts in 1952; that same year she married Richard Wengenroth and following a summer in Mexico settled in Delaware, Ohio, where her husband taught at Ohio Wesleyan University. From 1953 through the sixties she studied modern dance with Sue Cary, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, Alwin Nikolai, Hanya Holm, and during a residency in Germany, met and visited the legendary Mary Wigman at her studio in Berlin. She taught dance as an instructor in the Physical Education Dept. at Ohio Wesleyan and privately. The Wengenroths, now a family of four, moved to Manhattan in 1968 where they founded and developed an arts apprenticeship program for students from a 12 college consortium in the midwest. For the next three decades they were immersed in arts education and the New York art world.She was a lover of people, nature, and animals and volunteered in many programs throughout her life: Red Cross, Gay Men's Health Crisis, ASPCA, and in Greene County as a driver for the Department of the Aging. She touched people, she loved their stories, an was genuinely curious. She made them feel special and like they mattered. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard; two daughters, Gretchen Wengenroth of Piacifica, Calif., and Raychel of Saugerties, N.Y.; one grandson, Miles Witting; and an extended family of friends and relatives.The family is grateful to Community Hospice of Columbia and Greene Counties. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice, 47 Liberty Street, Catskill, N.Y., 12414. ( please put Columbia/ Greene on the memo line or make a note of it when donating) A remembrance and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/esther-lou-wengenroth
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 19, 2019