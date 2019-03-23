Home

Esther R. Baldwin Obituary
Esther R. Baldwin BEARSVILLE-Esther R. Baldwin, 75, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Kingston Hospital following an extended illness. Born July 19, 1943 in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Pauline Lane Baldwin and was an area resident most of her life. Esther was a supervisor at Rotron in Woodstock for several years and later became an LPN. She worked at Northern Dutchess Hospital, Ferncliff Nursing Home, the Ulster County Jail and later private duty. She enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and riding her tryke. Her family meant the world to her. She was predeceased by her son, Gilbert Sylvester. Surviving are her children, Shawn Sylvester and Matt Galunas, both of Bearsville, Statia Rell of Saugerties, Robin Sylvester of Bearsville and Lucinda Sylvester of Mass., her siblings, John (Sonny) Baldwin of Willow, Dorothy Angevine of Bearsville, Ruth Williams of Shokan, and Mary Lou Hawley of Accord, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services were under the direction of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019
