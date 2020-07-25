WOODSTOCK- Esther Rose Buton, 89, of Glasco Turnpike, Woodstock, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on June 6, 1931; a daughter of the late Mervin and Margaret (Ranker) Winters. Esther enjoyed playing tennis as a youth, gardening, bridge, and touring in one of the family's antique cars. She loved her pets. She was a member of the Woodstock Republican Committee, The League of Women Voters, and a life member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Earl Cutting Buton; her children, Jennifer (Steven) Tallow of Cooper City, Fla., Linda Margaret Buton of Kingston, Jeffrey (Janice) Buton of Saugerties, Michelle (Warren) Pardue of Cherokee Village, AR., Heather Elizabeth Buton of Bisbee, Ariz., Bruce (Jennifer) Eric of Woodstock; grandchildren, Jessica Elizabeth Buton of Hawaii, and Klara Rose Buton of Woodstock. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Esther. A celebration of her life will take place in her gardens at a later date. The family suggests contributions in Esther's memory to: The ARC Mid-Hudson Foundation, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, or online: thearcugfoundation.org/donate-now/
