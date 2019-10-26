|
|
STONE RIDGE- Esther Taylor-Evans was born on June 25, 1941, the fourth and last child of Ernest and Virginia Taylor. She transitioned peacefully, surrounded by family and dear friends, at her residence in New York on Oct. 10, 2019.Esther was born and raised in Harlem, N.Y. She lived with her parents until their separation in 1944. Then she and her sister, Carol, went to live with their mother. Tragically, their mother died in 1951 at the age of 35 and she and her sister joined their brothers who lived with their paternal grandmother, Daisy. Esther attended an all girl high school, Julia Richman, and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications from Fordham University. She also studied ArtsAdministration at Harvard University.Esther met Charles Evans in New York City through a mutual friend, Sue Simmons, Esther’s roommate. They fell in love and were married in 1966. They made their home in New York City’s Greenwich Village. From this union came one son, Christian Evans. Esther adored her son. She was so proud of him and his accomplishments. She happily gained a daughter when Christian married Candace Adams and then Esther was blessed with the 2nd greatest joy of her life, her grandson, Joshua.Theatre was her first love. She was a member of various theatre organizations, including but not limited to New Federal Theatre and Black Theatre Alliance. She was a talented actress, stage manager, unit production manager, and director. In her younger years she worked as a Communications Coordinator at Alliance for Quality Education of New York and various positions at the Performing Arts Center and Citizen Action of New York.Esther loved children and children loved her. All of her nieces and nephews loved spending time with her. She also had a great sense of humor and her laughter was infectious. Her love for children manifested itself in her work with youth for over 20 years in child care and foster care. She could not resist helping a child in need and often became their guardian. She treated each child as her own, showering them with love and working tirelessly to secure a safe, stable and efficacious environment for them. Esther also had the responsibility of training foster parents through the department of DSS.Esther moved from N.Y.C. in 1987, first living in Rosendale, then High Falls, and then finally settled in Stone Ridge, where she became very active in her Ulster County community. She was president of The Women's Club of Rosendale, Marketing Director of the Rosendale Street Festival, Multicultural Board member, African Burial Ground committee member, Ulster County Youth Board member, Human Rights board member, Black History Month committee member and MYKINGSTONKIDS board member. One of her most proud accomplishments was being a founding board member of Harambee. Seeing their vision, the 1st African American festival in Kingston, N.Y., come to fruition this summer gave her great joy.Esther joined New Progressive Baptist Church where she became an active and integral part of the church. She attended weekly bible studies and served as a trustee, church calendar organizer and event coordinator. She formed a very close bond with her pastor, Rev. Modele Clarke and his wife, Evelyn. Esther’s family is eternally grateful to Pastor Clarke, his wife and the many wonderful people who prayed for and loved Esther unselfishly until the day she earned her wings.Esther leaves to cherish her memory, son, Christian Evans (Candace); husband, Charles Evans; grandson, Joshua Evans; nieces: Stephanie Diallo (Saidou), Rochelle Taylor, Melody Beckles, Adrienne Charles, Deborah Taylor, Sharon Taylor, Roslyn Taylor-Akinware (Cleve), Doreen Taylor, Marcella Whindleton (Donald), Joelle Beckle; nephews: Ernest Taylor(Daphne), Ronald Taylor, James Beckles, Carlton Evans (Rashana); sister-in-laws, Constance Bridges, Darlene Taylor; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, family, and friends.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. A celebration of Esther’s life will be held at the Ulster Performing Arts Center (601 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401) on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, starting at 3 p.m. Join us for an uplifting afternoon filled with a variety of genres that Esther loved: Spiritual, Musical, Theatrical and more.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Esther’s name to her favorite organizations. Make checks payable to the organization. Harambee -New Progressive Baptist Church- 8 Hone St. Kingston, N.Y., 12401 www.harambeekingstonny.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/esther-taylor-evans
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019