Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Ulster Performing Arts Center
601 Broadway
Kingston, NY
View Map
Esther Taylor-Evans Obituary
STONE RIDGE- Esther Taylor-Evans was born on June 25, 1941, the fourth and last child of Ernest and Virginia Taylor. She transitioned peacefully, surrounded by family and dear friends, at her residence in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Esther leaves to cherish her memory, son, Christian Evans (Candace); husband, Charles Evans; grandson, Joshua Evans; nieces: Stephanie Diallo (Saidou), Rochelle Taylor, Melody Beckles, Adrienne Charles, Deborah Taylor, Sharon Taylor, Roslyn Taylor-Akinware (Cleve), Doreen Taylor, Marcella Whindleton (Donald), Joelle Beckles; nephews: Ernest Taylor(Daphne), Ronald Taylor, James Beckles, Carlton Evans (Rashana); sister-in-laws, Constance Bridges, Darlene Taylor and a host of great-nieces, nephews, family, and friends.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. A celebration of Esther’s life will be held at the Ulster Performing Arts Center (601 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401) on Sunday, Nov 10, 2019, starting at 3 p.m. Join us for an uplifting afternoon filled with a variety of genres that Esther loved: Spiritual, Musical, Theatrical, and more.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Esther’s name to her favorite organizations. Make checks payable to the organization. Harambee -New Progressive Baptist Church, 8 Hone St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 www.harambeekingstonny.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/esther-taylor-evans
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019
