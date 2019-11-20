|
RHINEBECK- Ethel Pitcher Klein, age 85, went home to be with her Lord, on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home.Born in Tivoli, N.Y., on Aug. 30,1934; she was the daughter of the late Edward V. and Ethel M. (Minkler) Pitcher.She is survived by two daughters, Donna Schulze of Germantown, and Karen Klein of South Carolina; a son, Charles Klein of Nevis; and sister, Ellen Feller (Robert Jr.) of Red Hook. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sarah Gerlach (Dan), Michelle Schulze, Kelly Schulze, Mark Nordfors, and Charles M. Klein; great-grandchildren: Benjamim Nardone, Madeline Nardone, Lorelei Higley, Adrian Higley, Sadie Gerlach, Jesse Nordfors, Brittany Nordfors; nieces, nephews, cousins, and "little man”, her feathered friend. Her family was the love of her life.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Edward J. Pitcher in 1985. She was also predeceased by her beloved furry friend, Sophie, and feathered friend, Sweet Pea.Her life was changed and transformed when she gave herself to the Lord in the 90's. The Bible says when we believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and what he has done, we have eternal life. John 3:16. She is now face to face to the Savior who she loved so much, and with her father, who she loved dearly. Ethel was baptized at Sepasco Village on Aug. 10, 1997. She enjoyed stamping tracts for GBFC and she was proud to have completed the Bible correspondence course and showing others her certificates. Her favorite hymn was “In the Garden.” Her favorite verses were psalm 91 and psalm 23. She loved to read and feed the birds outside at Ferncliff. She loved to go to Clermont State Park with Sophie and just relax and read. She loved yard sales.Special thanks to the 3A staff and to the recreation dept. of Ferncliff; to Hudson Valley Hospice; and most of all to Pastor and Donna Cirone for their love and support.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Rhinebeck with Pastor Frank Cirone officiating.Donations may be made in Ethel's name to Grace Bible Fellowship Church or to the ASPCA.Arrangements under the directions of Traver and McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill, N.Y., 12414 http://www.lastingmemories.com/ethel-pitcher-klein
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019