|
|
Eugene C. Terwilliger HIGH FALLS- On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Eugene C. Terwilliger passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. Eugene was born at home on Mohonk Road in High Falls March 1, 1931; a son of Simon R. and Mary Quick Terwilliger. He was predeceased by a sister, Wanda, and a brother, Roger Terwilliger died in 2011. Eugene’s work history begin a the local Zwick’s Grocery Store as a teenager. He than worked for the Rondout Reservoir and later at the Century Cement Company in Rosendale. In 1954 he went to work for N.Y. Telephone and retired with NYNEX after 37 years. He than enjoyed his later years tending to his home and family, relished in his garden and occasionally liked to go fishing and hunting with his son and grandson. Most recently a mean game of Kings in the Corner was the afternoon delight with the family. Eugene is survived by his wife of 68 years, Grace G. Terwilliger; a son, Guy; and daughters, Ginger, Heidi, and Georgia. Also survived by his daughter-in-law, Gail, and grandson, Bleu and his wife Diana Terwilliger; three grandchildren, Myles, Dustin and Cheyenne; great-grandchild, Macayla; sister-in-law, Bevy Yochman and her son Chris and wife Teresa Tefft, their son, Zachary; and son-in-laws, Ernie Curless and Michael Cunningham. Our father will be terribly missed.....With all our LOVE, we thank you for blessing our lives with your wonderful presence. GOD SPEED DAD. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday June 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 12 noon following the visitation Rev. Alison Quin will officiate his funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the High Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to the High Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 144, High Falls, N.Y., 12440 or to the Church of Christ the King Episcopal Church, 3021 State Route 213, Stone Ridge, N.Y., 12484. (www.GJMoylan FuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019