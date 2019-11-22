Home

Eugene F. Nagele


1939 - 2019
Eugene F. Nagele Obituary
PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.- Eugene F. Nagele, 80, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away Nov. 19, 2019.He was born Sept. 3, 1939 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Frank and Jeanette Nagele. Eugene retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of honorable service; during his career he was deployed to four different tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 318 and a 40-year member of the Elks Lodge 2658. Eugene enjoyed many things in life especially the game of golf but most of all he enjoyed his family.Eugene is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Ronald Nagele.He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, together for 40 years, Josephine Schoonmaker; children, William Schoonmaker (Deborah), Richard Schoonmaker (Nancy); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Germaine Nagele; many loving nieces and nephews.Interment will take place at a later time in Kingston, N.Y.A guest book may be signed at www.YatesFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-f-nagele
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 24, 2019
