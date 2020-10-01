1/
Eugene M. Courtney
1933 - 2020
SAYRE, PA.- Eugene M. "Gene" Courtney, 86, of Sayre, Pa., formerly of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. Born Nov. 9, 1933 in Lyndhurst, N.J.; son of the late Eugene M., Sr., and Julia Currie Courtney. Gene retired from IBM, after 36 years of service. Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years Patricia L. (Sansevere) Courtney; daughter, Lisa Courtney of Champlain, N.Y.; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kelly Courtney of Athens, Pa.; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Michael Sellnow of Rotterdam, N.Y.; grandchildren, Billy, Kyle, and David Sebert, Matthew, Michaela, Brian, Jr. Jacob, and Joshua Courtney, Abigail, Emma, Lucas, and Mason Sellnow; and sister, Marie Hopkins. Memorial donations in Gene's name to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
