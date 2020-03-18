|
|
PALENVILLE- Eugene Masula, a life-long resident of Palenville, N.Y., died unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at the age of 51. He is predeceased by his mother, Teresa Carratelli Morelli; father Pasquale Masula; and his uncle, Eugene Carratelli. Eugene is survived by his stepfather, Alexander Morelli (wife Jeanette); his aunt, Roberta Carratelli; his sister, Carol Masula-Lane (husband Scott); his brother, Richard Masula (wife Francine); sister, Michelle Morelli (fiancé Joseph Tramontana); niece, Carly Masula; nephew, Joseph Masula; and cousins. Eugene loved to fish, snow mobile, and ski. His passion was building, being outdoors, and creating with his hands. He will be forever missed and always loved. Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, services will be postponed until a future date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-masula
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2020