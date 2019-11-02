|
ULSTER PARK- Eva Jean Mercer, a beloved friend of many, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019 at the Maple Ridge Bruderhof in Ulster Park, N.Y. After battling an aggressive cancer for a year, Eva departed toeternity at her home surrounded by her family and church community. Eva was 51 years old.Born 1967 in Kingston, N.Y., Eva was the daughter of the late Eugene “Bud” LeRoy Mercer, Jr., and Doris Allen Mercer. The youngest of a boisterous family of nine children, she grew up in the Saugerties area and as a young adult decided to live a life of Christian discipleship at the Bruderhof.Eva lived out her commitment to Jesus through a lifetime of service to others. As a kindergarten teacher she loved her work with children also spending time caring for the elderly, visiting prisoners, neighbors, and mentoring young people. She was a trusted friend to countless fellow travelers, both within theBruderhof and in surrounding neighborhoods wherever she lived – from Connecticut, England, Israel, and here in the mid-Hudson Valley.She was a lover of nature, always taking people – her students, her friends, her visitors – to the forests, wilderness, lakes, oceans, and farms. Eva enjoyed feeding chickens, taking the goat for a walk, swimming, boating, and fishing. With a unbridled sense of humor she kept her friends and family guessing what could possibly come next. Eva’s surprise parties, impersonations of celebrities, or craft festivals for her young friends will be missed. The reason for her spontaneous efforts was always clear: to bring people together and foster joy.Eva is survived by her siblings, Martha Rimes, Simon Mercer, and Rachel Mercer all of Ulster Park, N.Y.; Steve Mercer and Mary Mercer of Farmington, Pa.; David Mercer of Esopus, N.Y.; Christopher Mercer of Watervliet, N.Y., and Rebecca Durgin of Elka Park, N.Y.There will be a public viewing Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the aple Ridge Bruderhof, 10 Hellbrook Lane, Ulster Park, N.Y., 12487. The funeral will be held privately at the request of the family.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Eva will be announced at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eva-jean-mercer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019