KINGSTON- Eva Mae Finelli, 90, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born April 2, 1930 in Stony Hollow, N.Y., daughter of the late Burton and Pearl (Krom) Beesmer. She was married to the late Carmine "Chuck" Finelli, Chuck passed away on Dec. 7, 1994. Eva was a School Monitor for the Kingston City School District, primarily at Brigham Elementary and MJM Junior High School. She later worked as a CNA for the Ulster County Infirmary. After retirement, she volunteered as a Foster Grandmother at the Head Start Program in Kingston and also volunteered at Ten Broeck Commons. She was a member of the American Legion Post #150 Auxiliary and the Joyce-Schirick Post #1386 Auxiliary. Eva was a die-hard NY Yankees fan and rarely missed watching a game. She loved animals, and enjoyed watching and feeding birds. Eva loved to socialize and had many dear friends. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her children, Gerry Finelli of Catskill, Lou Case of Catskill, and Nancy Finelli and her husband Andrew Jozefowicz of Catskill; her sister, Nancy Sweeney of Kingston; her grandchildren, Angelina Baker, Michelle Davis, Christopher Ehring, Daniel Ehring, and Andrianna Moustakas; her great-grandchildren, Logan and Kalob Webber, her beloved dog, Izzy; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Doris Neice, Betty Brueckner, and Walter and Robert Beesmer. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6727-eva-finelli-calling-hours
A graveside inurnment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Montrepose Cemetery, 75 Montrepose Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org
