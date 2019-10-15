|
ACCORD- Eva “Gaynoaweo” Sickler, 57, of Accord passed away peacefully at home in her sleep with her family by her side to become a butterfly and ride on the turtles. Born Nov. 14, 1961 and passed Oct. 13, 2019 at home. Born to Sharon Conlon of Hurley, N.Y., and John Andress of Olean, N.Y. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Sickler of Accord, N.Y.; her daughter, Amber Sickler (Scott Ebert) of Accord, N.Y.; her mother, Sharon Conlon (Robert) of Hurley, N.Y.; her sisters, Julie (Andress) Hahn of Albany, N.Y., Cathy Kilmer - Cano (Luis) of Woodstock; her brother, Charles Kilmer (Lori) of Middletown; granddaughters, Eva Ostrander and Shyann Sickler of Accord, N.Y.; and close family friend, Kelly (Short) Bulllock. Also several nieces and nephews.preceded in death by her sisters, Joni Andress and Janet (Andress) Johnson; her father, John (Crazy Bear) Andress; and her son, Shannon Sickler.Known to everyone as the “Indian Waitress”, Eva loved her family as well as her customers. She grew up in Olean, N.Y., and moved to Ulster County where she settled down and started a family.Donations in memory of Eva can made to Hospice and of Ulster County.In keeping to her wishes cremation was held privately. A Service to Celebrate her life will be held at later date. Cremation arrangements were by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/eva-sickler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 16, 2019