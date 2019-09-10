|
|
Eva Sweet Quick CHICHESTER- Eva Sweet Quick, 91, formerly of Chichester died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine. A native, and life long area resident, she was born in Phoenicia on May 24, 1928 daughter of the late George Sweet and Daisy Belle Ward Sweet. She had been employed at the Chichester Wood Factory from 1951-53. Eva was a member of the Ladies Sewing Circle of Mt. Tremper, Shandaken Nursing Committee, Po-Ke-No group, Shandaken Senior Citizens Club, and the Town of Ulster Senior Citizens. She was a talented crafts person, who enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking. Eva loved to dance, and would travel with her daughter Rosie to many square dances in the Catskills. She resided in Allaben and Chichester for most of her life, before moving to Lake Katrine in 2001. Surviving are her son, James and his wife Tracy Quick of Phoenicia; daughter, Melanie and partner Beth Brown of Kingston; son-in-law, Dean Close of Lanesville; a brother, John of New Paltz; and three grandchildren: Kati Young, Jimmy Quick, and Christopher Farris. Eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman in 2010; daughter, Rosetta Close 2015; brother, George and his wife Eleanor Sweet; and sisters, Thelma German and Rita Quick. A Service to Celebrate the Life of Eva will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Burial at the Mt. Pleasant Rural Cemetery Rt. 28 Mt. Tremper. Memorial donations may be made to the or the Ulster Co. Hospice. Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory with the family on Eva’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 11, 2019