ROSENDALE-Evan M. Fraser, 37, of Rosendale died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from injuries in a traffic accident. He was born in Kingston May 10, 1983 a son of the late Maribeth Lee and Ernest Fraser. He was a lifelong area resident and attended Rondout Valley Central High School. Evan always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was nicknamed "The Mayor" in the local community because he knew so many people. He was currently employed by Solid Waste Disposal Service in Bloomington. Evan enjoyed snowmobiling, riding ATV's and living life to the fullest. Evan is survived by his loving wife and life partner, Priscilla, who shared his life since 2003 and were married Sept. 16, 2018, a son, Evan Fraser Jr., his father Ernest Fraser and stepmother Mary Fraser, his mother and father-in-law Pauline and Wayne Muhlbauer of Maine, his brother-in-law, Eudore Muhlbauer of Washington State, his stepsister Alisha Wilson and her husband Bryan and their daughter Nora of Carmel, N.Y. Also survived by Aunt Dee Dee, Aunt Cathy, Aunt Diane Lee, Uncle Fred, many cousins and friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions on funeral home capacity a walk through visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Facial coverings and social distancing must be practiced. At 6 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service for family and invited guests. Following the funeral ceremony everyone will be invited to gather at a location to be announced. Cremation will be held privately. The family suggest memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 380105. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/evan-m-fraser