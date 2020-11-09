1/1
Evan M. Fraser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSENDALE-Evan M. Fraser, 37, of Rosendale died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from injuries in a traffic accident. He was born in Kingston May 10, 1983 a son of the late Maribeth Lee and Ernest Fraser. He was a lifelong area resident and attended Rondout Valley Central High School. Evan always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was nicknamed "The Mayor" in the local community because he knew so many people. He was currently employed by Solid Waste Disposal Service in Bloomington. Evan enjoyed snowmobiling, riding ATV's and living life to the fullest. Evan is survived by his loving wife and life partner, Priscilla, who shared his life since 2003 and were married Sept. 16, 2018, a son, Evan Fraser Jr., his father Ernest Fraser and stepmother Mary Fraser, his mother and father-in-law Pauline and Wayne Muhlbauer of Maine, his brother-in-law, Eudore Muhlbauer of Washington State, his stepsister Alisha Wilson and her husband Bryan and their daughter Nora of Carmel, N.Y. Also survived by Aunt Dee Dee, Aunt Cathy, Aunt Diane Lee, Uncle Fred, many cousins and friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions on funeral home capacity a walk through visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Facial coverings and social distancing must be practiced. At 6 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service for family and invited guests. Following the funeral ceremony everyone will be invited to gather at a location to be announced. Cremation will be held privately. The family suggest memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 380105. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/evan-m-fraser

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved