|
|
SHOKAN- Evan Scott Ketchum was granted his angel wings on Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home in Shokan, N.Y. He was born Nov. 16, 1993 to Lisa and Scott Ketchum of Lake Hill and Shokan, N.Y. He was survived by both sets of grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Logan of Kerhonkson, N.Y., and Berton and Patricia Ketchum of Shokan, N.Y. Also his parents, loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Evan attended Woodstock Elementary, Poughkeepsie Day School, the Hudson Valley Sudbury School, and Suny Ulster. This gave him the opportunity to meet many people, make genuine connections and long lasting friends. His computer savvy allowed him to have friends worldwide. A voracious reader at a young age, he always had his nose in a book. Evan was a man with wide ranging interests, an encyclopedic memory, and a vast vocabulary. No matter the question, he always had the answer which earned him the nickname ‘Google’ in some circles. He was quick to join a conversation, add a fact and touch people’s hearts. Evan was one of the most authentic people you could ever meet. This was illustrated through his many hairstyles, his fashion sense, tattoo’s and piercings, and never shying away from fully expressing himself. His deep appreciation for flavorful food led him to combine beaten eggs and ramen to develop what he named the ‘ramelette’. What he could do with a backstop of venison evoked a king’s table. The outpouring of love and support from the community shows that he was adored by many and will be dearly missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/evan-scott-ketchum
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 30, 2020