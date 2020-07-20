KINGSTON- Evan V. Halwick, 37, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at home. He was born on Oct. 21, 1982 in Kingston. Evan was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 2000. He worked for his aunt and uncle at Augustine Landscaping for over 20 years. He was very artistic, talented, and creative. He was hardworking and enjoyed horticulture and stone work. Above all, Evan loved his family. Evan is survived by his wife, Kathleen R. Halwick; his daughter, Margaret R. Halwick; his father, Joel L. Halwick; his mother, Cynthia S. Johnson and her husband Timothy M. Johnson; his siblings, Noel S. Halwick, Erica Halwick-Williams, Esq.; and her husband Shane Williams, and Joel Halwick, Jr., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mental Health Association in Ulster County at www.mhainulster.com/donate
