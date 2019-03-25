|
|
Evelyn G. Tiska TOWN OF NEWBURGH- Evelyn G. Tiska, of the Town of Newburgh, formerly of Stone Ridge, N.Y., entered into rest on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was 103. Daughter of the late Charles D. and Grace (Bustien) Tiska, she was born on Aug. 3, 1915 in Pittsfield, Mass. As a young woman she worked briefly as a governess for Holden Stones Department Store in Pittsfield, Mass. “Evie”, as she was known to friends and family had a great love for the outdoors and traveling. Survivors include nieces, Nancy MacNaughton of California, and Florence Mangapit of New Jersey; and adopted granddaughter, Maria Cassara and her children Cathalina and Ann Marie of Newburgh. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clemens C. Tiska in 2009, and a sister Ethel MacNaughton. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, N.Y. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 10 am at the funeral home with Fr. Fernando Hernandaz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Pittsfield Mass. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, 562-6550 or visit www.WhiteandVe nutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 26, 2019