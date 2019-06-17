|
Evelyn Margaret (Marge) Ishkanian CLIFTON PARK- Evelyn Margaret (Marge) Ishkanian of Rexford, N.Y., formerly of Saugerties N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at age 92. She was the daughter of Frederick and Evelyn Lindemann of Albany. She graduated from Albany High School and went to work for New York Telephone in Albany. Marge met her husband Al in the Troy Ski Club where he was a volunteer ski instructor on weekends. They married in 1951 and had 46 wonderful years together before Al passed away in 1996. In 1957 they moved to Saugerties where they raised their son, Mark, and daughter, Ellen. Marge resumed her career at New York Telephone in Kingston in 1972, retiring with 27 years of service. Marge enjoyed skiing, hiking, gardening, travel, and church activities. She was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Saugerties where she served on council, as treasurer, and as a confirmation teacher. She was also a member of Monday Club and Garden Club. She sold her Saugerties home of 56 years in 2013 and moved into a senior living community in the Albany area. She made many friends at Coburg Village and enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and visiting her family including her five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was devoted to her dachshund Tobie. She loved her family and friends but could be very stubborn when she wanted to be. In her seventies, she took an Elderhostel bicycle trip in hilly Bermuda and used only one gear on the multi-geared bike. Another time, she downplayed the treacherous conditions she had just driven through on a trip to Maine despite the evidence of a fully ice-encrusted car. She is survived by her son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Ginger of Moultonborough, N.H.; daughter, Ellen Greenberg of Bearsville; son-in-law, Howard Greenberg of New York; and grandchildren, Jared Ishkanian of Portland, Ore., Laura Kohley of San Francisco, and Gabrielle of Forestville, Calif., Corey of Bearsville, and Kate Greenberg and her husband Miro Zhelezov of Oakland, Calif. She adored spending time with her great-grandchildren, Alex and Benji Ishkanian and Willa Kohley.She is survived by brothers, Bill, John, and George; and her sister-in-law, Rose Ann Lindemann of Mechanicville, N.Y.; and cousins, Ed and Adrina Tutunjian of Latham,N.Y. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Visit www.devito-salva dorefh.com to leave condolences
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 18, 2019