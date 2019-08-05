Home

POWERED BY

Services
Traver-Mccurry Funeral Home Inc
234 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
(518) 943-3211
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Traver-Mccurry Funeral Home Inc
234 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Life Church
20 West Main Street
Catskill, NY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Community Life Church
20 West Main Street
Catskill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Cotich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mary (Vendermark) Cotich


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Mary (Vendermark) Cotich Obituary
Evelyn Mary (Vandermark) Cotich CATSKILL- Evelyn Mary (Vandermark) Cotich, 88, of Catskill, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 3, 2019. Evelyn was born on Nov. 4, 1930, in Coxsackie, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Cross) Vandermark. Evelyn married her loving husband of 54 years, George Cotich, on April 4, 1954. Evelyn’s passion was homemaking and taking care of her three children, who survive her: George Dale Cotich of Reno, Nev., Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Michael Cotich of Kissimmee, Fla., and Karen Marie (Cotich) James of San Jose, Calif. She was a life long member of the First Baptist Church of Catskill, later renamed to the Community Life Church. She worshiped the Lord through her service as a Sunday School teacher for 58 years, and also taught Vacation Bible School for several years. Evelyn was a member of the adult choir, Loyal Baptist Daughters, Gleaners, and was also a junior choir director. Evelyn loved to sing and could be frequently overheard singing familiar hymns while going about her daily activities. In the latter years, Evelyn and George shared the duties of church secretary and treasurer. As an avid bowler, her house was filled with trophies awarded to her and George over the years from the numerous bowling leagues they participating in at the Catskill Hoe Bowl Lanes; and she placed first several times in her golf league at the Catskill Country Club. Evelyn also volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader during her daughter’s school years. In addition to her children, Evelyn is survived by her grandsons, George Dale Cotich, Jr., of Albany, N.Y., Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Michael Cotich, Jr., of Hampton, Va., Mr. and Mrs. Christopher George Cotich of Catskill and their children, Eric Scott Cotich of Hampton Va., and Trevor Vincent Cotich of Petaluma, Calif.; and her granddaughters, Jennifer Catherine Marshall of San Jose, Calif., and Jessica Frances Marshall of Austin, Texas. Evelyn is predeceased by her 13 brothers and sisters: Stanley, Raymond, Robert, Elton, Georgie, Madeline Dedrick, Laura Deyo, Margaret Gasbarro, Lillian Macfie, Beatrice Deyo, Dorothy Vandermark, Goldie Moore, and Katherine Appollonia, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews. Arrangements entrusted to Traver and McCurry Funeral Homes, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Community Life Church, 20 West Main Street, Catskill, N.Y., followed by a 12:30 p.m. service. Flowers are welcome; contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Life Church or the . She will be interred at the Town of Catskill Cemetery in Jefferson Heights.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now