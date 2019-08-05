|
|
Evelyn Mary (Vandermark) Cotich CATSKILL- Evelyn Mary (Vandermark) Cotich, 88, of Catskill, N.Y., went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 3, 2019. Evelyn was born on Nov. 4, 1930, in Coxsackie, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Cross) Vandermark. Evelyn married her loving husband of 54 years, George Cotich, on April 4, 1954. Evelyn’s passion was homemaking and taking care of her three children, who survive her: George Dale Cotich of Reno, Nev., Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Michael Cotich of Kissimmee, Fla., and Karen Marie (Cotich) James of San Jose, Calif. She was a life long member of the First Baptist Church of Catskill, later renamed to the Community Life Church. She worshiped the Lord through her service as a Sunday School teacher for 58 years, and also taught Vacation Bible School for several years. Evelyn was a member of the adult choir, Loyal Baptist Daughters, Gleaners, and was also a junior choir director. Evelyn loved to sing and could be frequently overheard singing familiar hymns while going about her daily activities. In the latter years, Evelyn and George shared the duties of church secretary and treasurer. As an avid bowler, her house was filled with trophies awarded to her and George over the years from the numerous bowling leagues they participating in at the Catskill Hoe Bowl Lanes; and she placed first several times in her golf league at the Catskill Country Club. Evelyn also volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader during her daughter’s school years. In addition to her children, Evelyn is survived by her grandsons, George Dale Cotich, Jr., of Albany, N.Y., Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Michael Cotich, Jr., of Hampton, Va., Mr. and Mrs. Christopher George Cotich of Catskill and their children, Eric Scott Cotich of Hampton Va., and Trevor Vincent Cotich of Petaluma, Calif.; and her granddaughters, Jennifer Catherine Marshall of San Jose, Calif., and Jessica Frances Marshall of Austin, Texas. Evelyn is predeceased by her 13 brothers and sisters: Stanley, Raymond, Robert, Elton, Georgie, Madeline Dedrick, Laura Deyo, Margaret Gasbarro, Lillian Macfie, Beatrice Deyo, Dorothy Vandermark, Goldie Moore, and Katherine Appollonia, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews. Arrangements entrusted to Traver and McCurry Funeral Homes, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Community Life Church, 20 West Main Street, Catskill, N.Y., followed by a 12:30 p.m. service. Flowers are welcome; contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Life Church or the . She will be interred at the Town of Catskill Cemetery in Jefferson Heights.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 6, 2019