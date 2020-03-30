Home

SAUGERTIES- Everett Vail died the evening of March 25, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1932; the son of Everett Vail and Anna Gunzinger Vail of Derby, N.Y. He graduated from Angola High School in 1949 and from New York Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences at Buffalo in 1951. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was employed at IBM Kingston for 30 years as well as Sawyer Automotive Group for 25 years. He was the proud father of Andrew Vail, Marion (Vail) and Kriston Reinmuth, Gregory and Ginger (Bassett) Vail, Daniel and Kaylyn (Cole) Vail, and Everett and Stacie (Kunst) Vail. Everett is survived by his beloved wife Marion Vail, nee Stay; they were married 68 years. He is also survived by all of his loving grandchildren. In his 60 years in Saugerties, Everett was active in the community; a school board member, Little League coach, and Cub Scout leader. He attended mass and was also known as an avid fisherman. As he liked to say, he “worshipped at Our Lady of the Ashokan Reservoir.” He was dearly loved and will be missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/everett-vail
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2020
