STONE RIDGE- Faith Purcell, 84, a former longtime resident of Stone Ridge died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Faith was born in Kingston, Jan. 24, 1936; a daughter of the late Michael and Jennie Blass. She had been a resident of Hyde Park Senior Assisted Living in Poughkeepsie for the past 2 years. Prior to her retirement Faith worked at the mushroom cave in Rosendale, at Schrade Cutlery and also did nursing at Kingston hospitals. Faith enjoyed reading, crafts, cooking, and baking. She especially enjoyed the company of her cats. A family statement reads - Beloved mother, I will always love you - And will miss you for the rest of my life. Faith is survived by her daughter, Timothea Purcell (Charles DuBois) of Rosendale; her son, Anthony Purcell of N.Y.C.; a brother, Ed Blasso of Kingston; a niece, Michelle Purcell of Kingston; her nephew, Tommy Blass of Mt. Marion; and her long time family friend, Michele Miller of Kingston. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Harry Purcell; a son, Michael Purcell; and several of her brothers and sisters, died previously. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge at the conveinence of the family. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32 Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/faith-purcell