KINGSTON-Fannie Appa, 57, of Mary's Avenue Kingston, N.Y. died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 after a long illness. Fannie was born in Kingston Dec. 28, 1962 a daughter of the late Michael T. and Joan A.(O'Neil) Appa. She was employed by Fleet Financial services. A devoted daughter and mother she cared for her parents, raised her son and loved taking care of her granddaughter. She enjoyed gardening and also watching humming birds every morning. Surviving are her husband, Christopher Bauer, a son Zachary Tyler, granddaughter; Kehlani Tyler, sister; Anne Appa. She was also predeceased by her brother Tommy Appa. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of visitors at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be held in Wiltwyck Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/fannie-appa