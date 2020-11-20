SHANDAKEN- Faustina (Tina) Cameron, 82, formerly of Deerfield Rd, Rt.42, Shandaken, and Bayshore L.I., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. Tina was born Nov. 15, 1937 in Beeville Texas; daughter of the late Sireldo and Gila Castillo Martinez. An area resident since 1975 with late husband Charles Cameron, homemaker until the death of her husband, Tina became well known as staff at Brio's in Phoenicia, later a familiar smiling face as clerk in Grand Union, and retired caretaker for Baroness of Rhinebeck. Tina was a kind and generous wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to all. Tina was always ready to share her love of Life, with laughter, joking and cooking with her family and friends, especially at Holidays with great, joyful feasts. Tina especially loved to dance, always ready to "Lindy" when the right song came along. Though not a fan of long hikes in the woods, Tina could get squirrels to eat out of her hand and had a great love for the many animals she raised. Tina was an avid gardener, growing food and canning for her large family. Surviving are her sister, Leticia Lee; brother-in-law, Tom; and nephews, Tommy and Ryan. Surviving children are Susan Englese, Theresa Esposito, Richard Campisi, Tinalouise Campisi, June Cameron, Byron Campisi, and Charles Cameron, Jr., 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 1983, and grandson, Joseph Patrick Esposito. You may share a special memory or condolence with the family on Tina’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/faustina-cameron