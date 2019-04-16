|
Faye G. Quirk SAUGERTIES- Faye G. Quirk, 84, of John St. died suddenly Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Westchester Medical Center, Vallhalla, N.Y. Born March 21, 1935 in Peekskill she was the daughter of the late Norman and Helen Rundle. An area resident for many years she and her husband, Bob, could be seen in the mornings as frequent visitors for breakfast at the McDonalds on Rte. 9W in Saugerties and nightly during the summers manning the kitchen of the Saugerties Babe Ruth League. She saw many Saugerties ball players come through the league during her time from 1994-2008. She was a member of the Saugerties American Legion Auxillary. Survivors include her husband, Robert M. Quirk, with whom she recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary; two sons, Edward R. (Lee) and Joseph R. (Alice) Quirk; a daughter, Eileen Weaver; a sister, Gerri Bopp; and seven grandchildren: Stephanie Quick, Joshua and Sean Weaver, Robert, Christopher, Lorna and Mckena Quirk. Six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Faye’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 17, 2019