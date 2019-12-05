|
OLIVEBRIDGE- Flora Maria Martinez, 92, of Fox Lane, Olivebridge, died at Golden Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston, N.Y., on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019.Born in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico; a daughter of the late Santiago and Crispina Lugo Martinez. Flora was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Metropolitan Hospital, Bronx, N.Y., until retirement.Surviving are her children: Norma I. Schnuderl, Lucas L. Vega, Jr., and his wife Wanda, Mildred Vega-Sanchez, Rogelio "Roy" Vega and his wife Myrtle, Jesus R. Dumois, and his wife Xiomara; a brother, Brigido Martinez; and grandchildren: Wilfred Rivera, Iris Suppa, Heinrich T. Schnuderl, Susanne Schnuderl, Lucas L. Vega, lll, Favian, Christian, and Adriana Vega, Edwin Rivera, Freddie Rosa, Norma I. Rosa, Obdulio Martinez, Eli Dumois, Justin Dumois, and Jesus Dumois Jr., Jaxon Dumois, Kaitlyn, Heather Vega-Dean, Robert and Jasmine Vega. 22 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren also survive.Flora's daughter Shirley Vega and granddaughters, Kayla and Misty Lynn all died previously.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y.845-331-3272 www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial in Ashokan Rural Cemetery at a later date. Temporary entombment Wiltwyck Receiving Vault. http://www.lastingmemories.com/flora-maria-martinez
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 6, 2019