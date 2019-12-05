Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Maria Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flora Maria Martinez Obituary
OLIVEBRIDGE- Flora Maria Martinez, 92, of Fox Lane, Olivebridge, died at Golden Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston, N.Y., on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019.Born in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico; a daughter of the late Santiago and Crispina Lugo Martinez. Flora was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Metropolitan Hospital, Bronx, N.Y., until retirement.Surviving are her children: Norma I. Schnuderl, Lucas L. Vega, Jr., and his wife Wanda, Mildred Vega-Sanchez, Rogelio "Roy" Vega and his wife Myrtle, Jesus R. Dumois, and his wife Xiomara; a brother, Brigido Martinez; and grandchildren: Wilfred Rivera, Iris Suppa, Heinrich T. Schnuderl, Susanne Schnuderl, Lucas L. Vega, lll, Favian, Christian, and Adriana Vega, Edwin Rivera, Freddie Rosa, Norma I. Rosa, Obdulio Martinez, Eli Dumois, Justin Dumois, and Jesus Dumois Jr., Jaxon Dumois, Kaitlyn, Heather Vega-Dean, Robert and Jasmine Vega. 22 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren also survive.Flora's daughter Shirley Vega and granddaughters, Kayla and Misty Lynn all died previously.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y.845-331-3272 www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial in Ashokan Rural Cemetery at a later date. Temporary entombment Wiltwyck Receiving Vault. http://www.lastingmemories.com/flora-maria-martinez
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -